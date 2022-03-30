ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin, 'Unnecessary Roughness' Share Banter About Best Coach in Mississippi

By John Macon Gillespie
Kiffin continues to have fun on Twitter, this time involving the Egg Bowl.

The Egg Bowl never sleeps, even if it's outside of football season.

The "Unnecessary Roughness" Podcast, run in part by Mississippi State fan Brandon Walker, tweeted a photo of Mike Leach and Deion Sanders that read, "Two best coaches in the state of Mississippi." Kiffin responded with a photo of the Egg Bowl trophy beside an Ole Miss helmet and "mic drop" emojis.

Other Ole Miss coaches also jumped in on the fun, including co-offensive coordinator John David Baker who tweeted simply, "#WeRunTheSip." That slogan has been a marketing emphasis for Ole Miss since Kiffin took the job for the Rebels.

The podcast bounced back with a reply to the tweet, claiming that it was bait for Kiffin. Walker is known for his vocal displeasure with Ole Miss throughout his career.

Ole Miss has won back-to-back Egg Bowls over Mississippi State since Kiffin took the job prior to the 2020 season. The Rebels won the 2020 installment of the rivalry in Oxford 31-24, and they defeated Mississippi State in Starkville in 2021 by a final score of 31-21.

The rivalry win in 2021 was Ole Miss' 10th regular season win that campaign, a feat that had not been accomplished previously in school history. The Rebels went on to participate in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and lost to Baylor after Matt Corral went down with an ankle injury in the first half.

