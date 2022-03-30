ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyrann Mathieu Confirms Mike Tomlin Called Him During His Free Agency

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

The Pro Bowl safety has yet to decide where he will sign for next season.

Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has yet to sign with a new team during his free agency.

There has been speculation that the Steelers want to pick him up , and now, Mathieu has confirmed that.

The Pro Bowl safety joined The Jordy Culotta Show on Monday to discuss what his time in free agency has been like. And, he admitted that Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has given him a call.

“It’s still cool talking to all the coaches, the different coaches, ’cause some of these guys I’m fans of,” Mathieu said. “Mike Tomlin calling your phone. He like ‘Hey oh, this Mike T,’ you know, so just being able to talk to these guys, man, it’s a blessing.”

Needless to say, this one detail Mathieu offered got Steelers fans excited about potentially signing the Honey Badger.

Culotta went on to say how pretty much every team in the NFL it seems like want Mathieu on their team. But, what does the safety look for in a team?

“Honestly for me, from a leadership perspective, obviously you want to be a part of a good group of guys,” Mathieu said. “You want to be able to work with these guys. I mean, these guys that you spend a good part of your life with once you sign a contract.”

Mathieu admitted that he feels “spoiled” based on previous stars he’s played with on the Cardinals, Texans and Chiefs.

The Steelers have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on their team, T.J. Watt . They could be adding the Honey Badger for next season if Tomlin’s call had any sort of influence on Mathieu’s decision.

Mathieu did not give any hints about what specific teams he’s looking into signing with.

