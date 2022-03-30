‘We will see some sort of surge’ Connecticut DPH Commissioner says, as state prepares for spread of BA.2 variant

Hartford, Ct. - 07/26/2021 - Dr. Manisha Juthani speaks with the media after it was announced by Gov. Ned Lamont that Juthani has been selected as state public health commissioner. Photograph by Mark Mirko | mmirko@courant.com Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

As the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2 gains ground in Connecticut, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said Wednesday that the state is preparing for a potential spike in COVID-19 cases.

“I would say we will see some sort of surge,” Juthani said in an interview with the Courant.

Juthani noted that the United Kingdom — which tends to foreshadow COVID-19 trends in the United States — began to see an increase in COVID-19 cases driven by BA.2 in late February. That spike peaked last week and is now on the decline.

BA.2 is “spreading faster” than the original omicron variant, Juthani said, and while it is impossible to predict precisely what will happen in the coming weeks, the Department of Public Health is bracing for an increase in cases and is poised to expand statewide testing capacity.

Experts in Connecticut have been warning for weeks of a possible spike in cases driven by BA.2, which has been shown to be more transmissible, but not cause more severe illness, than the original omicron variant.

“We won’t be surprised if we see an uptick in cases,” Juthani said. “We do have the tools on how to protect ourselves, after two years of doing this.”

DPH is prepared to “really ramp up” COVID-19 testing sites once again and has alerted state testing contractors of a potential spike, according to Juthani. At the height of the omicron surge, the state had 30 sites in operation; 23 currently remain open.

Connecticut has notified the testing sites that closed due to low volume that they should be prepared to resume operations if necessary, Juthani said. In total, the state could return to running those 30 testing sites, with the possibility of two additional sites as well.

“What we saw with omicron was, if we get hit hard fast, you can’t build the apparatus overnight,” Juthani said. “It just cannot happen.”

In the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut have largely plateaued, with about 100 patients hospitalized with the virus across the state each day. The state’s weekly test positivity rate has begun to slightly increase, from a four-week low of 2.36% on March 4 to 3.10% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BA.2 has become increasingly dominant. Last week, Nathan Grubaugh, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health who runs a lab tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants in Connecticut, noted that BA.2 made up more than 80% of COVID-19 cases in Southern Connecticut. The subvariant is about 40% more transmissible than the original variant, according to Grubaugh’s data.

Dr. Scott Roberts, associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital, said Wednesday he also expects some degree of COVID-19 surge.

”I don’t expect this to be a wave to the extent that we saw with delta or omicron,” he said. “My guess is it’s going to be a slow, ongoing uptick, and where that peaks out is a little bit tough to say.”

Some countries that had BA.2 spikes have already begun to see numbers decline, which Roberts described as “really good news” while cautioning that it can be difficult to compare nations to each other.

While experts anticipate a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is uncertain whether hospitalizations could spike as well.

Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare, noted Wednesday that BA.2 has been in Connecticut for some time, and while he does expect to see a continued increase in COVID-19 cases, he is not bracing for a surge in hospitalizations.

“A lot of people may get sick, they just may not end up at the hospital,” he said.

Juthani said that a COVID-19 spike in Connecticut driven by BA.2 is unlikely to be as significant as the state’s omicron surge, which peaked at close to 2,000 hospitalizations statewide in early January. That’s due to increased levels of immunity to COVID-19 among the Connecticut population, as well as to warming weather, which draws people outside.

Still, breakthrough cases can occur, she emphasized, and older adults and people with comorbidities remain vulnerable to the virus — particularly those who are not vaccinated or who are not fully vaccinated or boosted.

“We have a more infectious variant, people are more relaxed on masking, people are gathering more,” she said. “We’ve had a relaxation of mitigation measures... we have to do that, to some degree. But particularly for our most vulnerable, they need to be aware of that. They need to be aware that their risk is higher.”

No Connecticut towns or cities have had a broad mask mandate since the beginning of March.

Connecticut has already distributed 7.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests to residents and is prepared to disperse additional kits, particularly to congregate living settings, including schools, colleges and other types of housing, Juthani said. She also noted that residents can also order up to eight free at-home COVID-19 tests, sent directly to their home, through the federal government .

The state also remains among the most vaccinated states in the country, with 78.5% of all residents fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. Just over half, or 55.1%, of residents at least 18 years old have received a booster dose.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com . Courant staff writer Alex Putterman contributed to this report.