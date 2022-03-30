ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, East Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, mainly along and east of I-35. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind advisory has been issued to account for the potential for strong non-thunderstorm winds this afternoon. Additional strong to severe winds will be possible in association with the expected development of severe storms this afternoon.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Roanoke Counties. In North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Watauga and Ashe Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Polk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Cherokee, southeastern Polk and southeastern Monroe Counties through 215 PM EDT At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ducktown, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ducktown, William L. Davenport Refuge, Violet, Citico, Turtletown, Copperhill, Hiawasse Dam and Unaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POLK COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
#East Tennessee#Wind Advisory#Campbell#Northwest Cocke#West Polk Wind
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Bradley; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Jefferson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Roane; Sequatchie; Union FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jefferson; Lyon; Osage; Shawnee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Caldwell, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union and Winn. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1046 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since early this morning. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are expected over the area through early afternoon. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Homer, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Brownsville- Bawcom, Swartz, Farmerville, Richwood, Arcadia, Haynesville, Bernice, Sterlington, Ringgold, Gibsland and Cooley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station, South Haven, Porter, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 9 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 15 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeast Pocahontas WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Russell; Washington WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Far east Tennessee Mountains and the higher elevations of southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA

