ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump claims ignorance of ‘burner phones’. Here’s how they work

By Wilfred Chan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZWY2_0euVildr00

Let’s say you’re the president of the United States. You’re coordinating with a team of shady lawyers, elected officials, and political extremists to pull off a coup at the nation’s Capitol. And let’s just assume – in this hypothetical scenario – that you don’t want there to be a record of your highly incriminating calls. You’d probably want to use a burner phone.

Investigators are now asking whether this matches what happened in the White House on 6 January 2021. The Washington Post and CBS News reported on Tuesday that a House investigation had found a seven-hour-and-37-minute gap in Donald Trump’s official call logs that day, during which hundreds of his supporters unleashed a deadly rampage at the US Capitol.

Trump has pleaded ignorance, claiming in a statement to the outlets: “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.” But the president’s former national security adviser John Bolton has disputed this, saying Trump used the phrase several times, in discussions about how to avoid having calls scrutinized.

Either way, it’s important that all of us – including the president – understand what a burner phone is and does.

A burner phone is a simple idea: a disposable phone, typically purchased prepaid and without a contract, that someone buys to make calls or send messages over a short period of time before “burning” the phone.

Who uses them? In the popular imagination, burner phones are associated with crime. As Detective Carlton Lassiter quipped in the American sitcom Psych: “The only people who use these are low-life criminals, like drug dealers, terrorists and people with subpar credit.” Breaking Bad’s antihero drug lord Walter White frequently uses cheap flip phones to make calls before snapping them in half . And in The Wire, Bernard, a drug hustler, visits convenience stores to buy prepaid phones for the rest of his organization.

Related: Revealed: Trump used White House phone for call on January 6 that was not on official log

But burner phones are also used by activists protesting against police brutality, Hong Kongers trying to evade Covid rules, cheating spouses , teenagers defying their parents and tourists avoiding roaming charges abroad. In short, we live in a time when mobile phones are so cheap and easy to get that anyone can use burners.

Jake Moore, a cybersecurity expert and former police forensics officer in the UK, told the Guardian that burner phones can be “very difficult” for law enforcement to trace.

Keeping a phone “clean” starts with keeping it disconnected from the internet. Expert users never carry the burner phone and their primary phones with them at the same time.

“Your phone is a tracking device,” said the security expert. “If you are moving around with a burner phone and you’ve still got your other phone with you, then law enforcement can do some triangulation on where you were.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5uyT_0euVildr00
John Bolton says Donald Trump mentioned burner phones in discussions about avoiding scrutiny. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

A burner phone can also be revealed by the people it contacts. “If a burner phone is speaking and contacting another phone, that other phone will have call records that connect the two,” said Moore. To maximize secrecy, the people you’re contacting should also use burner phones.

According to the former cop, the most important burner phone principle is to discard it and replace it constantly. But not everyone remembers to do this. When he was a police officer, “often we would find a ton of these burner phones in a property”, he said.

While snapping a flip phone looks cool on TV, properly “burning” a phone requires destroying the sim card, said Moore. Some people go to more dangerous lengths, including microwaving phones.

There are some software alternatives to burner phones: the smartphone app Burner generates new phone numbers for users, and Signal is an example of a strongly encrypted messaging app.

But while using these apps, “your phone is still emitting lots of data, especially location,” said Moore. “So it’s not a complete burner way of doing things.”

Related: Trump discussed ‘burner phones’ several times, John Bolton says

So if someone were using a burner phone to orchestrate a coup from the White House, could law enforcement triangulate the user? While it might be possible from a technical standpoint, the greater barriers might be legal ones.

“You’ve got to have a warrant to get that information on that particular person, which isn’t easy to do from a threat actor point of view, because they would have to go to prove why they need it through the courts, to the telecom provider, to get that information.”

For the user, the biggest obstacle to burner phones is that they’re a huge hassle. Early in his term, Trump turned down a more secure phone, preferring to hang on to his favorite old Android phone. It wouldn’t necessarily be easy for the US president to keep switching burner phones, either.

“You’re starting to kill the convenience,” said Moore. “You’re going to have to tell your nearest and dearest of the new number each time. But how can you trust it? If I get a message from Donald Trump saying this is Donald Trump’s new burner phone number, I’m going to suspect that it’s not.”

Comments / 56

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
1d ago

If TRUMP actually doesn't know about burner phones then he has absolutely no business ever holding another government office.My 9 year old grandson knows about burner phones. TRUMP IS ALWAYS BRAGGING ABOUT HOW SMART HE IS.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
23
Peter Ho
1d ago

Trump knows exactly what burner phones are. A suspected Chinese spy was arrested at Mar-a-Lago a few years ago. She was caught with 4 burner phones, a laptop and a thumb drive containing malware. We're expected to believe that Trump didn't know the details of a major incident that occurred at his home base in Florida?

Reply(2)
20
JC
1d ago

Is anyone really surprised that this “ stable genius” doesn’t know about burner phones?????? I knew that would be his excuse..

Reply(1)
20
Check out more stories from
The Guardian
The Guardian

220K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

80M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bolton
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump kept hearing his fraud claims were false — but those he trusted kept saying they weren’t

One of the most important moments in Donald Trump’s political career was the moment he won the 2016 presidential election. I mean, that’s obviously true from the standpoint that it meant he became the 45th president of the United States. But it was true, too, because it was the payoff of a very specific bet he’d made as he was running for president: that he was right and the experts were wrong.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#Burner#Police Brutality#Smartphone App#Capitol#The White House#The Washington Post#Cbs News
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
Washington Post

Guilty verdict in first Capitol riot trial could spell trouble for Trump

In its first Jan. 6 jury trial, the Justice Department prevailed on one of the legal theories best designed to eventually snare defeated former president Donald Trump and his top cronies: obstruction of Congress’s electoral vote tabulation. Meanwhile, the the Justice Department announced a new indictment and arrest relying on that same theory. If Trump is going to be indicted, this charge is one of those most likely to be included.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

220K+
Followers
61K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy