ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson no more: Singer officially changes name to Kelly Brianne

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhQVz_0euVichK00

LOS ANGELES — Introducing…Kelly Brianne!

The 39-year-old singer formerly known as Kelly Clarkson officially changed her name, according to court documents obtained by Today and People.

Clarkson, who rose to fame after becoming the first winner of “American Idol” in 2002, filed documents requesting her name be changed on Feb. 14. Brianne was the singer’s middle name, and in the filing she said the change “more fully reflects who I am.”

Last week, Clarkson explained her decision to People, saying she got divorced and so wanted to drop her married last name. The singer said, “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson,” People reported. The singer acknowledged it would be difficult to be recognized by any other name, saying “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”

Kelly Brianne finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this month after they first separated in 2020, Today reported. The pair share two children, ages 7 and 5.

According to court documents, Kelly Brianne agreed to play Blackstock $115,000 a month in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, and will also pay $45,601 a month in child support, Fox News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

84K+

Followers

94K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Follow WFTV Channel 9 Orlando and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Change Situation Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Ever since a young Texas girl walked out in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on the first season of American Idol in 2002, the world has known the name Kelly Clarkson. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach had decided to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, going just by her first and middle names. It might not be as drastic as it seemed at first, though, as Clarkson recently took the time to clarify the name change.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Finally Settled Her Divorce — & It Came With A Shocking Price Tag

Click here to read the full article. Nearly two years after they split, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock finally settled their divorce. The former couple have been in and out of court determining custody of their two children, their assets, and even more. But with the settlement of her divorce comes a very steep price, and we were genuinely shocked by how much the singer will be paying her former spouse. Clarkson will pay Blackstock an immense, one-time payment of $1.3 million, along with monthly child support, which began Feb. 1, totaling $45,601 for their two children, according to court documents...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Cox Media Group
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
KXLY

Snoop Dogg kind to Kelly Clarkson on first meeting

Kelly Clarkson “freaked out” when she first met Snoop Dogg. The pair are teaming up to host ‘American Song Contest’ but the two stars first crossed paths at an awards show shortly after the ‘Breakaway’ singer won the first series of ‘American Idol’ in 2002, and she was blown away by how “kind” the rapper was to her because she hadn’t had the same experience with everyone.
MUSIC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kelly Clarkson floored by Anne Hathaway in singing game

Because of you, Anne Hathaway, Kelly Clarkson may never be able to play "Sing That Name That Tune" again. The daytime talk show host and singer had a hilarious but deeply relatable moment of shame on her show Tuesday during a game with the Oscar-winning actress. As part of the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas on the Will Smith Oscars slap: “I’m bummed no-one stood up for Chris Rock”

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has waded into the row over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Many celebrities have come out to condemn Smith for his actions after he struck the comedian on-stage for saying that he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2”, alluding to her shaven head. The actor has been vocal about suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia, sharing the effects of the condition with her followers on social media.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
84K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy