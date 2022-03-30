ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bianca Belair Says Being In WWE Is Too Time-Consuming To Keep Up With Other Wrestling Promotions

Bianca Belair doesn't have a Forbidden Door dream match but has a dream opponent within WWE's Hall of Fame. Bianca Belair’s only experience in wrestling has been through the WWE system. Rising her way through NXT, Bianca would go on to become the fourth woman in history to win the Royal...

ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look After Bianca Belair Attack

Becky Lynch has a brand new look, and it's all thanks to Bianca Belair. Lynch tried to cut Belair's hair during a previous attack, so Belair returned the favor on this week's Monday Night Raw. She brought in scissors and started cutting away at Lynch's hair after she was stunned on the mat, and Lynch was beside herself after seeing her hair on the mat. Belair told her that's what happens when you try and mess with her hair, and now Lynch has revealed her brand new look after having to get her hair fixed and styled after the attack. As for how it looks, it's actually pretty damn cool.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Welcome Back? WWE Bringing In A Surprise Big Name For WrestleMania Weekend

He’s a big name. There are a lot of wrestling families but the most important name in the sport’s history might be McMahon. In modern times, there is no name that comes close to meaning as much, as the McMahon Family has run the most powerful wrestling company in the world. Seeing a McMahon doing almost anything is going to get some attention and that is the case again.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: The Undertaker Explains His Disappointment with His WrestleMania 33 Match Against Roman Reigns

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, celebrating a legendary career with a bevy of memorable moments. With any career that spans decades, you're going to have some lows amidst all the highs, and the Undertaker is no different, as the legend has had a few matches that didn't go the way he hoped. In a new interview with SHAK Wrestling, Undertaker talked about his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, a match that he looks back on with disappointment because of how he views his performance in the match.
WWE
Bianca Belair
Mickie James
Charlotte Flair
Sasha Banks
Beth Phoenix
Robbie Fox
Brie Bella
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Comments On The Competition Between AEW And WWE

Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently sat down with SHAK Wrestling to talk about a variety of topics, including comparing current day Impact Wrestling with AEW. While he believes Impact Wrestling is capable of making a comeback one day, right now Angle believes AEW have surpassed them and that they’ve done an incredible job at giving WWE a run for their money.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Says He Misses WWE Every Single Day

Veteran pro wrestler John Cena says he misses WWE every day. Cena recently spoke with Jack King of GQ UK and was asked if he misses the touring lifestyle of wrestling full-time. Cena said he misses it every single day, but being a full-time touring performer at this stage would “hit that point of diminishing returns.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Defends Name-Dropping AEW On WWE TV In 2019

During a RAW segment the day after AEW Double or Nothing in May 2019, Sami Zayn ridiculed fans for asking him easy questions in a one-off electric chair segment. Since AEW’s inception in 2019, WWE has rarely acknowledged its opposing promotion on its weekly programs. Allusions to All Elite storylines have been made here and there, but blunt name-drops are scarce.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Owens And Steve Austin To Main Event WrestleMania 38 Saturday

The KO Show with Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is reportedly scheduled to close Night One of WrestleMania 38. There have been rumors on WWE closing WrestleMania Saturday with Austin and Owens, but that was up in the air as there was a feeling that WWE would keep Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the main attraction of Night One. However, Owens and the announcers mentioned The KO Show being the main event of WrestleMania Saturday during last night’s go-home RAW episode.
WWE
Fightful

Lita: I Was Asked To Do 2018 Women's Rumble 24 Hours Ahead Of Time

Lita has revealed how much time she was given to prepare for the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. The WWE Hall Of Famer recently made a comeback in 2022, participating in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and lasting ten mintues in the match before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. After that match, Lita went on to unsuccessfully challenge Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch for her title at the Elimination Chamber 2022 pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
WWE
Fightful

Dax Harwood Reflects On CM Punk Match And Wanting To Impress Bret Hart

On the March 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk battled Dax Harwood in singles competition. Harwood is best known for his tag team acumen alongside Cash Wheeler, but has had a handful of singles bouts that left fans wanting more during his AEW run. The match was well-received by fans and peers, earning Dax even more praise for his singles work.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff Match Revealed

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended on the Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show this Saturday. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne cut promos on how they’ve defeated all challengers. Dakota Kai then rushed the ring to get payback for Toxic Attraction’s attack on Wendy Choo, but she was triple-teamed by Dolin, Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. A returning Raquel Gonzalez then rushed the ring to a big pop to make the save for her former tag team partner. Kai and Gonzalez cleared the ring of Toxic Attraction, and then faced off as fans chanted “yes!” at them. Gonzalez offered a handshake but Kai pushed her hand to the side and jumped into her arms for a big hug. Gonzalez and Kai then celebrated in the middle of the ring, raising the title belts in the air.
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes' WWE Debut | The List & Ya Boy #248 | Fightful Wrestling 3/30/22

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) discuss a week of wrestling news for March 30, 2022. This show is brought to you by https://www.NordVPN.com/Fightful. Use our code 'fightful' at checkout to save 70 percent, and get an additional month free! Browse anonymously, avoid price discrimination, and watch region-locked shows!
WWE
Fightful

John Morrison: WWE Is Really Hellbent On Protecting Officials

John Morrison doesn't want to talk too much about WWE, but he does have a comment about the officials. Morrison was largely a heel during his second run with WWE as he was aligned with The Miz, but was turned on by The Miz, and thus turned babyface, at the end of his run. As a heel, Morrison enjoyed cheating behind the ref's back to establish the heat and put sympathy on the babyface.
WWE
Fightful

