Looking for a new series about a real person? How about one focusing on a gripping true-crime tale? Check out these offerings from HBO Max and Hulu:. Like coq au vin, boeuf bourguignon and other classic Julia Child dishes, the chance to play the culinary sensation was simply too delicious for Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire to deny. “She’s a joy to watch. You want to be in her company,” raves the actress (above), who is equally delightful in this lovely, frothy series celebrating the kitchen icon’s rise from happily married home cook to the star ingredient of public television’s The French Chef. Sweetening things are terrific turns by Frasier alums David Hyde Pierce as Child’s enthusiastic husband Paul and Bebe Neuwirth as her loyal confidant Avis. As Child herself would say, “Bon appétit!”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO