Denver, CO

Freedom Service Dogs are looking for volunteers to help raise some puppies

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

F reedom Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by partnering people with custom-trained assistance dogs.

These highly skilled dogs are provided completely free of charge to veterans who return from serving their country with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and damaged or missing limbs.

Freedom Service Dogs has an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers. They are hoping the community who live in the metro Denver and along the front range can help raise these adorable puppies for a little over 14 months.

To learn more or start the process of becoming a volunteer, please visit freedomservicedogs.org or call 303-922-6231.

