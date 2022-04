The Minnesota Wild finished up their homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night and their winning streak came to an end. The game was high energy from the start and lasted all the way until the final goal in overtime. The Penguins got out to an early lead a minute into the game and things were quiet for a little while. The Wild answered back halfway through the period and held the tie until the beginning of the second.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO