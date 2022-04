While actor Matthew McConaughey might have sat out Magic Mike XXL, the actor is seemingly open to reprising his role as Dallas in the announced third film in the series, as he took to social media to show a throwback photo of himself with co-star Channing Tatum, asking the actor to give him a call. Tatum confirmed Magic Mike's Last Dance would be moving forward last year, leaving fans of the series excited to see what the future might hold for the character, with this tease from McConaughey surely having audiences excited that the pair could reunite for the upcoming installment.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO