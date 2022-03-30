NOLA Ready: Neutral ground parking restrictions lifted Wednesday evening
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 30, 2022, NOLA ready alerted residents on Twitter that neutral ground parking restrictions are lifted in anticipation of severe weather.
The restrictions will be lifted from 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, until 9 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022.
NOLA ready reminds the public not to block intersections, streetcar tracks, and sidewalks.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0