NOLA Ready: Neutral ground parking restrictions lifted Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 30, 2022, NOLA ready alerted residents on Twitter that neutral ground parking restrictions are lifted in anticipation of severe weather.

The restrictions will be lifted from 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, until 9 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022.

NOLA ready reminds the public not to block intersections, streetcar tracks, and sidewalks.

