Summers County, WV

Meet your candidate: Stan Duncan

By Stan Duncan
Hinton News
Hinton News
 1 day ago

Hello Summers County,

I am Stan Duncan and I am asking for your vote of support in my re-election bid for another 4 years of service on the Summers County Board of Education. I have been honored to serve the citizens of Summers County, students, and all employees of Summers County Schools as the Summers County School Board President for the last 4 years.

Currently, we have parents and grandparents serving on the school board. I believe I add value to the school board in that I am the lone educator on the school board. Every board of education needs the perspective and experience of a former educator. My experience includes 26 years of teaching and coaching at 5 different high schools in West Virginia and Virginia. I hold a Masters’ Degree with certifications that allow me to serve as a superintendent, principal, and as a director of curriculum and instruction K-12.

Additionally, my 14 years of experience in the business world complements the experience needed to oversee the wise use of your tax money and the contractual agreements of the school board.

We have kept the promises we made during the last campaign. We will continue keeping those promises and expand on progress already made:

  1. We have been responsible with your tax money! This board was once on a state financial watch list. We are no longer on that list and in fact, we are accumulating money that we can use to improve infrastructure;
  2. Renovating school buildings with federal covid dollars to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff without increasing the tax burden on citizens;
  3. Expanding Math and ELA tutoring to raise our test scores and overcome the set-back of COVID-19;
  4. We have kept Jumping Branch Elementary School open;
  5. Our expanded Vocational School now has an electrician program available for our students so they can get a job upon graduation from high school. I personally asked for this funding and the county was awarded a $100,000 grant from the state department to start that program;
  6. As president of the board, I worked closely with the superintendent and his team as we traveled to Charleston to appeal to the WV School Building Authority for funding for additional classrooms and a gym for Summers Middle School to be attached to the Summers County High School. We were awarded 8.2 million dollars from the state;
  7. We saved Perry Memorial Gym as a valuable resource for use by our youth league and our middle school;
  8. We completed our indoor practice facility at the football field end zone so that our baseball, softball, archery, track, golf, and football have an indoor practice facility;
  9. We relieved some of the over-crowding at Hinton Area Elementary with a renovation of the old board office that now houses a Science-Technology-Engineering-Math (STEM) lab for all three of our elementary schools;
  10. We added a School Resource Officer (SRO) deputy sheriff at our Summers County Comprehensive School Complex and an officer that works between our 3 elementary schools. Safety of our children and staff is thus increased;
  11. Our superintendent is working closely and aggressively with colleges and universities to hire more certified teachers for our system;
    We are renovating Talcott High School Gym for Talcott Elementary and planning renovations at both Hinton Area and Jumping Branch Elementary schools.

This board has a big vision for the improvement of your school system. We all ask for your vote so that over the next four years we can further improve Summers County Schools. I will be proud to provide the leadership for this endeavor!

Thank you!

Stan Duncan

