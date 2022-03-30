A Summers County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Mar. 18 that led to the arrest of Ricky Wayne Gunter, 56, of Alderson. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy initiated the stop after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. After the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver advised him that he does not have a driver's license due to suspension, the criminal complaint states. The criminal complaint goes on to say that the deputy asked the occupants to step out of the vehicle and for permission to search the inside. Shortly after, the deputy transported the two individuals to their residence. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy asked Gunter why multiple sources keep giving his name as a drug dealer. Gunter denied any knowledge on the subject. After arriving at the residence, the deputy requested permission to search the home. The criminal complaint states that Gunter granted the deputy permission to search the home. During the search, the deputy located a loaded handgun, two sets of digital scales, $3,100, a supply of unused plastic baggies and approximately 16 grams of an unknown substance. The criminal complaint further states that Gunter informed the deputy that the substance was methamphetamines, a schedule II non-narcotic controlled substance. Previously, in 2019, Gunter was charged and convicted with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. At this point, the deputy placed Gunter under arrest. Charges against Gunter include possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while suspended. Gunter is currently in Southern Regional Jail. His bail is set at $16,500.

The post Man arrested in Summers County following traffic stop appeared first on The Hinton News .