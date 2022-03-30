ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Summers County Courthouse news March 16 – 22

 1 day ago

Marriages

Bennie Clarence Clay Jr. to Susan Jane Adkins;

James David Wills to Rebecca Ann Nicole Keylon.

Fiduciaries

Thomas J Hinton Sr., Administrator of the Wyatt Kellem Hinton estate;

Michael Q Bazzie, Administrator of the Virginia M Bazzie estate;

Susan Cline, Administrator of the Timmy Ray Vandall Sr. estate;

Jason Carter, Administrator of the James Arthur Carter estate;

Patricia Hoyle, Administrator of the Charles Junior Adkins estate.

Land Transfers

Martin F Brekeller and Amelia M Brekeller to Esoteric Ventures LLC. 1.97 acres more or less, Greenbrier Rural District;

Kenney S Smith to John Martin and Evelyn Martin, Tract 1: 1.85 acres, Tract 2: ⅗ acre more or less, Greenbrier Rural District;

KAK Properties LLC to Elizabeth A Trent, Lot Number 22, Talcott District;

Martha L Bennett to Martha L Bennett and Karen Lynn Legg and Larry Benson Bennett, 2 Parcels, Jumping Branch District;

Thomas J Hinton Sr. to Thomas J Hinton Sr. and Rosetta J Hinton, 2 ½ acres more or less, Jumping Branch District;

Melissa J (Reibestein) Yingling to Adam W Bragg, 20 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District;

Harold A White to Clarita Marie Rader, Lot Number 21, 2.02 acres more or less, Pipestem District;

Clarita Marie Rader to Clarita Marie Rader and James M Angiulo, Lot 21, 2.02 acres more or less, Pipestem District;

James M Angiulo to James M Angiulo and Clarita Marie Rader, Lot Number 7, 1.20 acres more or less, Lot Number 20, 2 acres more or less, Lot Number 28, 2.13 acres, Lot Number 29, 2.54 acres more or less, Pipestem District;

John R Dixon Rock Ridge Resort LLC to Nicky R Blankenship The Village at Rock Ridge, 3.82 acres more or less, Pipestem District;

Patricia (Wood) Miller to Angela Sims, 7 ½ acres more or less, Green Sulphur District;

John R Ratliff III to Samantha L Cook, lot, City of Hinton District;

Talcott Fire Department to Dale Hedrick and David L Ziegler Special Commissioner, o.418 acres more or less, Talcott District;

Helen S Sears to Ronald W Sears and Braden Sears, Lot 50×140, City of Hinton District;

Larry Berry and Michael A Meadows to Charles Rosco Davis, 3 Tracts, Jumping Branch District;

Valerie Freeman to Daniel E Harmon, Lot 13, 15, 9, 11 and partial in & to Parcel B, Talcott District;

Brian S Buzzard and Kimberly S Buzzard to Robert Godbey and Linda Godbey, 2 Tracts, Forest Hill District;

Oris Lee Lilly to Oris Lee Lilly and Joyce Ann Lilly, 32 ½ acres more or less, Jumping Branch District;

Katherine Settle to Deidre Hendrick, Tract 4 or 24.587 acres, Jumping Branch District;

Joshua Toney and Jessica Toney and Joshua Ferguston to Coty Ricketts and Chazelyn Ricketts, Tract1: Lot Numbers 95 & 96, Tract 2: Lot Number 97, Pipestem District;

Richard H Altare to Nathaniel Whitman Altare, 2.840 acres, and 1.457 acres, Greenbrier Rural District;

Robert Brown to Robert Brown and Susan Leigh Hottle, 0.57 acre more or less, Talcott District;

John C Kuhn to Mark Wolford and Judy Wolford, 0.84 acres, Talcott District.

