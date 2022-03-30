Summers County Courthouse news March 16 – 22
Marriages
Bennie Clarence Clay Jr. to Susan Jane Adkins;
James David Wills to Rebecca Ann Nicole Keylon.
Fiduciaries
Thomas J Hinton Sr., Administrator of the Wyatt Kellem Hinton estate;
Michael Q Bazzie, Administrator of the Virginia M Bazzie estate;
Susan Cline, Administrator of the Timmy Ray Vandall Sr. estate;
Jason Carter, Administrator of the James Arthur Carter estate;
Patricia Hoyle, Administrator of the Charles Junior Adkins estate.
Land Transfers
Martin F Brekeller and Amelia M Brekeller to Esoteric Ventures LLC. 1.97 acres more or less, Greenbrier Rural District;
Kenney S Smith to John Martin and Evelyn Martin, Tract 1: 1.85 acres, Tract 2: ⅗ acre more or less, Greenbrier Rural District;
KAK Properties LLC to Elizabeth A Trent, Lot Number 22, Talcott District;
Martha L Bennett to Martha L Bennett and Karen Lynn Legg and Larry Benson Bennett, 2 Parcels, Jumping Branch District;
Thomas J Hinton Sr. to Thomas J Hinton Sr. and Rosetta J Hinton, 2 ½ acres more or less, Jumping Branch District;
Melissa J (Reibestein) Yingling to Adam W Bragg, 20 acres more or less, Green Sulphur District;
Harold A White to Clarita Marie Rader, Lot Number 21, 2.02 acres more or less, Pipestem District;
Clarita Marie Rader to Clarita Marie Rader and James M Angiulo, Lot 21, 2.02 acres more or less, Pipestem District;
James M Angiulo to James M Angiulo and Clarita Marie Rader, Lot Number 7, 1.20 acres more or less, Lot Number 20, 2 acres more or less, Lot Number 28, 2.13 acres, Lot Number 29, 2.54 acres more or less, Pipestem District;
John R Dixon Rock Ridge Resort LLC to Nicky R Blankenship The Village at Rock Ridge, 3.82 acres more or less, Pipestem District;
Patricia (Wood) Miller to Angela Sims, 7 ½ acres more or less, Green Sulphur District;
John R Ratliff III to Samantha L Cook, lot, City of Hinton District;
Talcott Fire Department to Dale Hedrick and David L Ziegler Special Commissioner, o.418 acres more or less, Talcott District;
Helen S Sears to Ronald W Sears and Braden Sears, Lot 50×140, City of Hinton District;
Larry Berry and Michael A Meadows to Charles Rosco Davis, 3 Tracts, Jumping Branch District;
Valerie Freeman to Daniel E Harmon, Lot 13, 15, 9, 11 and partial in & to Parcel B, Talcott District;
Brian S Buzzard and Kimberly S Buzzard to Robert Godbey and Linda Godbey, 2 Tracts, Forest Hill District;
Oris Lee Lilly to Oris Lee Lilly and Joyce Ann Lilly, 32 ½ acres more or less, Jumping Branch District;
Katherine Settle to Deidre Hendrick, Tract 4 or 24.587 acres, Jumping Branch District;
Joshua Toney and Jessica Toney and Joshua Ferguston to Coty Ricketts and Chazelyn Ricketts, Tract1: Lot Numbers 95 & 96, Tract 2: Lot Number 97, Pipestem District;
Richard H Altare to Nathaniel Whitman Altare, 2.840 acres, and 1.457 acres, Greenbrier Rural District;
Robert Brown to Robert Brown and Susan Leigh Hottle, 0.57 acre more or less, Talcott District;
John C Kuhn to Mark Wolford and Judy Wolford, 0.84 acres, Talcott District.
