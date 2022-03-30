ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestem, WV

Summers County road closed for repair

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 1 day ago

True Road in Pipestem is undergoing slip repair at milepost 5.84. Work is scheduled to continue until April 16, barring interference from inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The post Summers County road closed for repair appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Hinton News
Hinton News

709

Followers

472

Posts

39K+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pipestem, WV
Hinton News

Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County

According to a press release from Monongahela National Forest, Natural Resource Specialist Julie Fosbender, a prescribed burn is scheduled in Greenbrier County on March 22. The burns will take place in two separate areas. One consists of 1,119 acres at Peach Orchard, northwest of the Blue Bend Recreation Area. The second is on Lick Mountain and consists of 405 acres West of Neola. Burn areas are closed to the public during burning and potentially several additional days to ensure safety. As with any prescribed burn, there will be smoke in the air. Depending on weather conditions, there is the potential to see the smoke for an extended distance. The post Prescribed burn to take place in Greenbrier County appeared first on The Hinton News.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
KIMT

Water main repairs to close sections of two Mason City roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – Portions of two roads in Mason City will be closed Monday due to water main repairs. The city’s Operations & Maintenance Utility Crew will be shutting down 17th Street NE between Rhode Island and Kentucky Avenues and 23rd Street SW between Sunny Circle and South Washington Avenue.
MASON CITY, IA
WAFF

County Park Road temporarily closed starting Sunday

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A short section of County Park Road will be closed starting Sunday and will not reopen until Monday morning. The road will be closed from Sunday at 8:00 p.m. until Monday morning. The closed section of the road will be near Sarah Betty Lane. Traffic will...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#The Hinton News
Hinton News

Traffic Delays Expected in Hinton

According to a social media update from the City of Hinton, citizens may encounter traffic delays on Temple Street throughout Monday, March 21. The reason behind the delays is a dilapidated house on that street is in the process of being demolished. Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for flaggers directing traffic in that area. The post Traffic Delays Expected in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Summers County firefighters battle multiple fires

Fire plagued Summers County on Friday, Mar. 18. Summers County dispatch confirmed that three separate fires took place throughout the evening. Events began when Talcott Fire Department and Forest Hill Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Barger Springs Road around 6:30 p.m. While still on the scene of the Barger Springs fire, the […] The post Summers County firefighters battle multiple fires appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news March 16 – 22

Marriages Bennie Clarence Clay Jr. to Susan Jane Adkins; James David Wills to Rebecca Ann Nicole Keylon. Fiduciaries Thomas J Hinton Sr., Administrator of the Wyatt Kellem Hinton estate; Michael Q Bazzie, Administrator of the Virginia M Bazzie estate; Susan Cline, Administrator of the Timmy Ray Vandall Sr. estate; Jason Carter, Administrator of the James […] The post Summers County Courthouse news March 16 – 22 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
709
Followers
472
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy