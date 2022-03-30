ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Wear blue for WV children

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 1 day ago

REACHH invites the community to wear blue for West Virginia children on April 1 to kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The nation has recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month since 1983. Since then, organizations such as REACHH have worked tirelessly to bring more awareness, resources and information to the public. Each April, these organizations find fresh ways to inspire change for children. There are four different categories of child abuse: emotional, physical, sexual and neglect. It is not always easy to identify the signs of abuse. For example, a constant string of injuries is a potential sign of physical abuse. However, it is also a sign of an active athlete. According to Healthline, most abused children display specific symptoms. This list includes withdrawing, an aversion to a particular place or person and sudden, dramatic changes to behavior. Data compiled by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, 35,156 new abuse and neglect cases were filed in Circuit Courts between 2011 and 2018. These cases represent 51 percent of all new juvenile cases filed during the given timeframe. Yearly cases jumped from 3,391 in 2011 to 5,659 in 2018. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in seven children in the United States experience some form of abuse or neglect each year. All children deserve to be safe. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, reach out to an organization such as REACHH or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Another option is to call Child Help National Child Abuse Helpline at 800-4-A-CHILD (800-422-4453) or National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. According to Felisha Hartwell, Child Advocacy Director, REACHH is opening its brand-new Child Advocacy Center location in April, a truly fitting way to celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month. Show your support for children in Summers County, across the state and everywhere by wearing blue on April 1. Post a selfie of your blue outfit to social media and tag the REACHH-FRC/Child Advocacy Center. Use the hashtag #wearblueforWVkids. The REACHH Child Advocacy Center will hold a flag-raising ceremony on April 1 at the Summers County Courthouse. The organization's annual Dam Run is scheduled the following day, in addition to a bucket brigade fundraising event.

The post Wear blue for WV children appeared first on The Hinton News .

Hinton News

West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia. The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum. The board in November approved charter schools in […] The post West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools appeared first on The Hinton News.
EDUCATION
