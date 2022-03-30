ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Riding Lanes Association collects supplies for war-torn Ukraine

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

The Bedford Riding Lanes Association held a "drive-by" donation collection of supplies for Ukraine Wednesday.

The association filled a pickup truck with everyday items such as medical supplies and diapers that residents donated.

"It's horrific. It's not just people running. When you think about the lack of supplies and food, none of us really know hunger in the way that these people do right now," said the association's Lindsay Hearon.

"It's really a call for us to make a difference and do something about it. And we're not powerless about it. We can actually do something and take the next right action," said John Baitsell Jr.

News 12 was told that the items will be sent overseas on Saturday.

RELATED: Looking to help Ukraine? Here are some humanitarian organizations seeking donations.
LIVE BLOG: LIVE UPDATES: The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

