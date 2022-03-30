ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Summers County firefighters battle multiple fires

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 1 day ago

Fire plagued Summers County on Friday, Mar. 18. Summers County dispatch confirmed that three separate fires took place throughout the evening.

Events began when Talcott Fire Department and Forest Hill Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Barger Springs Road around 6:30 p.m.

While still on the scene of the Barger Springs fire, the two departments received a second call. They now had to respond to a car fire on Devil’s Featherbed Road in Forest Hill.

A firefighter with Talcott F.D. confirmed that a team from their department remained at the first scene while the rest responded with Forest Hill F.D. to the new call.

Once responders cleared the initial blaze, the firefighters who had stayed behind joined the rest of their crew at the Forest Hill location.

Later in the evening, around 9:30 p.m., Pipestem Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the Hilltop area.

Before the clock struck midnight, firefighters successfully extinguished all active blazes.

Government
