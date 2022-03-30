ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

The Post and Courier

Read to Ride returns to county libraries

A favorite Williamsburg County Library children’s program returns this spring after a two-year Covid related hiatus. Children aged 3-18 who check out library books from April 1 until May 20 can enter their name in drawings to win bicycles. Beautiful, sparkling, new bicycles are beginning to be shown in the libraries.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Candidate signs vandalized in Summers County

Summers County Board of Education candidate Stan Duncan recently made a distressing discovery: one of his candidate signs has allegedly been destroyed and another stolen. Additionally, Duncan said he found a new sign posted that countered his campaign, which includes the text, "Paid for by the desperate students of Summers County" at the bottom. When asked for comment, Duncan said, "You know, folks running for the Board of Education should be about building better schools, adding vocational opportunities, being responsible with taxpayer dollars, and most importantly, improving student achievement. It should not be about petty personal attacks. The lack of judgment and maturity these types of actions demonstrate have no place in local county elections. We are better than this as a county. Students, teachers, and citizens deserve better than these examples of poor behavior." The post Candidate signs vandalized in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus parks and recreation announce programs

MARCELLUS — This year, the Marcellus parks and recreation department is celebrating 25 years of Hoop Mania Basketball Camp. Camp will be held Monday, June 27 to Thursday, June 30 from 9 to 3 p.m. at Driver Middle School. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hoop Mania, each camper will receive a special edition […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Hinton News

War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church to hold revival

The War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church in Wayside will be holding a revival each evening starting on Wednesday, April 13th at 7 p.m. and continuing through Friday, April 15th. The speakers for our Spring Revival will be Reverend Wayne Peters on Wednesday and Thursday and Reverend Joseph Swiney on Friday. Special music will be […] The post War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church to hold revival appeared first on The Hinton News.
WAYSIDE, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news March 16 – 22

Marriages Bennie Clarence Clay Jr. to Susan Jane Adkins; James David Wills to Rebecca Ann Nicole Keylon. Fiduciaries Thomas J Hinton Sr., Administrator of the Wyatt Kellem Hinton estate; Michael Q Bazzie, Administrator of the Virginia M Bazzie estate; Susan Cline, Administrator of the Timmy Ray Vandall Sr. estate; Jason Carter, Administrator of the James […] The post Summers County Courthouse news March 16 – 22 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
