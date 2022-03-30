Summers County Board of Education candidate Stan Duncan recently made a distressing discovery: one of his candidate signs has allegedly been destroyed and another stolen. Additionally, Duncan said he found a new sign posted that countered his campaign, which includes the text, "Paid for by the desperate students of Summers County" at the bottom. When asked for comment, Duncan said, "You know, folks running for the Board of Education should be about building better schools, adding vocational opportunities, being responsible with taxpayer dollars, and most importantly, improving student achievement. It should not be about petty personal attacks. The lack of judgment and maturity these types of actions demonstrate have no place in local county elections. We are better than this as a county. Students, teachers, and citizens deserve better than these examples of poor behavior." The post Candidate signs vandalized in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.

