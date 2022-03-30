ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Middletown to host free prom clothing shopping event this weekend

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Students and community members from Minisink and Middletown will host a free shopping spree for prom-bound teens this weekend.

Local businesses donated brand-new clothes for the event, which will be held at Temple Sinai on Highland Avenue in Middletown Sunday.

It's open to all parents and students, regardless of income or school district.

"It's something that everybody needed. The kids, the parents. So, they didn't have to spend so much money. Dresses are $300, $400, so it helps a lot," says Josephine Bloomfield, of Wallkill.

The free prom shopping spree runs from 12-3 p.m.

The event is normally held each year, but this is the first year that it will be back since the pandemic.

