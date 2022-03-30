ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

The Ministry Place begins Helping Hands Mini Mart

By The Ministry Place
Hinton News
Hinton News
 1 day ago

The Ministry Place at 221 Temple Street in Hinton WV will start their “Helping Hands Mini Mart” on 3/25/22 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (weather permitting). We are scheduling our Mini Marts twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Friday (again weather permitting). We will be giving away men’s, women’s and children’s clothing like jeans and Dockers, polo shirts, t-shirts and good shoes along with non-perishable food. We are praying for a pretty day and a good turn out. Come out and look around, we surely have something for all. All of our clothes are as we say “Good Stuff—Free!”

The post The Ministry Place begins Helping Hands Mini Mart appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Hinton News
Hinton News

709

Followers

472

Posts

39K+

Views

Follow Hinton News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Centre Daily

Helping hands: FaithCentre in Bellefonte a ‘place of refuge and relief’

All of us at the FaithCentre acknowledge that we are fortunate to be spared the horrors of war engulfing Ukraine and that, in comparison to the struggles hoist upon Eastern Europeans, our complaints of inflation and high gas prices seem minor. While recognizing that we are blessed to be safe in our homes, we also understand that inflation and the attendant costs of war are most keenly felt by those who can least afford the economic consequences of military action.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Robb Report

Meet the Dutch Clothing Brand Making Coats to Save the Lives of Unhoused People

Click here to read the full article. “To me, it’s important that if you do good, you do good from the bottom-up,” says Bas Timmer, who has done just that with his nonprofit foundation Sheltersuit, which sources deadstock textiles and remnants from fashion’s cutting room floors and uses them to create protective clothing for the homeless. “Making a compromise on buying materials that do harm to nature or doing unfair production in other countries [is counterproductive]. In the end, even if you want to do good and help the homeless people, I don’t like to do it at a cost...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinton, WV
Lima News

Tips on buying clothes for little girls

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: Now that my toddler has outgrown onesies and has moved on to wearing real clothes, I’m finding it frustrating to shop for her. The offerings are mostly pink, adorned with rainbows and unicorns. Few of the pants have pockets and many of the clothes have sparkles, sequins or lace, adornments that don’t do well in the wash and aren’t great for outdoor play. Any ideas?
APPAREL
SCDNReports

Homeless and Addicts Keep PPD Busy

Incidents involving the homeless and people under the influence kept Portsmouth officers busy over the weekend. We breakdown some highlights from the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Briefing. Homeless Issues. Portsmouth’s homeless population continues to keep officers busy. Just before 4 am, police received a call from an alarm company asking...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polo Shirts#Dockers#The Hinton News
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County’s homeless offered helping hand

PORT JERVIS – They live in wooded areas, along railroad tracks, in parks, abandoned buildings, and other areas – cohabitating with nature and its elements. Carrying their life belongings with them, in backpacks, shopping carts, or bags, or in secluded pieces of their community, a number of Port Jervis’ residents live outdoors.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
SPY

Ditch Heavy Plastic Bottles And Make The Eco-Friendly Switch To Laundry Detergent Sheets

Click here to read the full article. Washing clothes is a physical activity. There’s the sorting, the lugging loads up and down flights of stairs in your laundry basket, the hanging, the folding, and even, the putting clothes away. If you don’t have a washer or dryer in your home, laundry day may also involve walking, driving or taking transit to the closest laundry mat. While these steps are difficult to eliminate, one element of cleaning your clothes that can easily become less physically burdensome is detergent. Instead of carrying heavy, plastic bottles of liquid detergent home from the store,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Eagle Newspapers

Elks lend a helping hand

Camillus Elks Lodge #2367 partners with Upstate Premier Mortgage to provide St Pat’s/St.Brigid’s Food Pantry with the things they need. Pictured is Exalted Ruler Jay Mason with Trustee and PER Diane Daniels, Elk of the Year Bob McIntyre, workers John and Beverly Murphy, and Dan Holzhauer, owner of Upstate Premier Mortgage. Working together to provide the community with what is needed.
CAMILLUS, NY
wdhn.com

Enterprise church lends helping hand to House of Ruth

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The John’s Chapel AME Church raised money through its digital disciple ministry – where they ask 50 people a month for 10 dollars to support nonprofit groups all throughout the state. Since the program started in 2020, they have raised over $10,000. The...
DOTHAN, AL
San Diego Channel

'Inclusive Guide' helps identify safe and welcoming places

From 1936 through the 1960s, the "Green Book" was a critical resource for African American communities. In recent years, Crystal Egli and Parker McMullen Bushman have been creating a modern digital version called the "Inclusive Guide." “The Negro motorist guide, which is known as the "Green Book," would list places...
LIFESTYLE
Food Network

These Mini Pie Molds Make Perfect Hand-Held Treats

Whether you’re the resident pie baker for the holidays each year a lover of the iconic dessert all year long (summer apple pies, here we come!), get ready for a new way to enjoy this sweet treat. While full pies are great for a crowd, sometimes having the ability to make a variety of flavors or take your dessert to-go comes in handy. Luckily, Williams Sonoma has your back with their easy-to-use hand pie molds.
Villages Daily Sun

Health-related groups seek helping hands

When Gwen Reinchart steps into The Day-Break Club of The Villages on Tuesdays, she is filled with excitement. Being around others who have memory problems makes her feel a little more like herself. The Day-Break Club is among local health-related charities that lack the volunteers they need as participation increases. Not long ago, just a handful of residents attended the club’s first meetings after its COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Now the club has a waiting list until more volunteers return. They’re not alone. Candid, a data-tracking service that specializes in nonprofits, says volunteerism fell from 58% in 2020 to 56% in 2021. “Having friends next to you going through the same situations can be a comfort,” Reinchart said. “We’ve been with our caregivers throughout the entire pandemic, so being able to see others we have a bond with is rewarding.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
709
Followers
472
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy