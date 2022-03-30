The Ministry Place begins Helping Hands Mini Mart
The Ministry Place at 221 Temple Street in Hinton WV will start their “Helping Hands Mini Mart” on 3/25/22 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. (weather permitting). We are scheduling our Mini Marts twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Friday (again weather permitting). We will be giving away men’s, women’s and children’s clothing like jeans and Dockers, polo shirts, t-shirts and good shoes along with non-perishable food. We are praying for a pretty day and a good turn out. Come out and look around, we surely have something for all. All of our clothes are as we say “Good Stuff—Free!”
