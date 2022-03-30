ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: She Returns From Out of The Dark

 1 day ago

… working on sky photos all day can wreak havoc on your mind and you begin to see things that perhaps are not there. I’ve always enjoyed kicking back and looking at the clouds go by and at sunset there are few things more beautiful than an outrageous sky to close the day and the promise of another in not that many hours. One night I landed just after sunset and was putting the plane away and the sky was a riot of color! Not until I began working on the photo today did I notice that One had come looking for me … or was she out hunting? Perhaps just reinforcing airport security.

Below is a Juvi Bald Eagle that was flying along a wooded section of shore at Lake Pleasant about a month ago … another predator but with wings … he should be very happy that One was not along to morph into and take him over as has happened to many hawks and falcons … hmm, maybe tomorrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pMCX_0euVexYp00

If you are into advance planning, you can make a note that my next show will be at the Mary Fisher Theater on Saturday, September 24th at 4PM. Lots of new shots yet to be taken will be included in the show. Michele will be there with a new addition to the flying team … a Saker Hawk.

Time to wrap the day … a good one and methinks the upcoming one will be too … we decide what the day will be like, so make it a good one. Smile and keep breathing … be kind.

Cheers,

Ted

When age has come, to-morrow You’ll speak with God to leave some kindly deeds Writ by your name that softened selfish creeds Of man’s slow moving love of brotherhood, That brought new hope to them that near you stood In life’s dark streets or sunlit meads. To-morrow you’ll ask God for better deeds. excerpt from The Crowded World by Max Ehrmann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CW2LN_0euVexYp00

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses.  By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

