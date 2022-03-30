ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged over security alert in Belfast

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5KMF_0euVem6400

A man has been charged with a number of offences relating to a security alert in Belfast which led to the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister being removed from a peace event.

Simon Coveney was evacuated from an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast last Friday.

The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

Detectives have charged a 40-year-old male with preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax.

He will appear at Laganside Magistrates’ Court in Belfast on Thursday.

A 48-year-old woman, who was also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released.

The PSNI Serious Crime Branch carried out searches in the Ballysillan and Springmartin areas of north and west Belfast at the weekend.

A suspected firearm, two vehicles, a quantity of controlled drugs and a large sum of cash were seized.

Friday’s incident was condemned by politicians across the political spectrum.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described it as “reprehensible”.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Formby stabbing: Second man charged over attack on boy

A second man has been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a church. The boy was attacked on School Lane, near Our Lady of Compassion Church, in Formby, Merseyside, on 8 March. He was taken to hospital and has now been discharged. An 18-year-old man, of Kirkby, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Brandon Lewis
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman police say ran over man intentionally charged with murder

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) said that one woman was charged with one murder charge Sunday afternoon. Briana Lisset Soria, 21, has been charged with 1st-degree murder with a bond set at $1 million, the HCSO said. According to authorities, Soria is accused of intentionally hitting Erick Sanchez, 24, while driving a Chevrolet Camaro.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death

A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Irish#Pat Hume Foundation#Springmartin#State
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northampton teacher in court after body found buried in garden

A teacher has appeared in crown court charged with murder after a man's body was found buried in a garden. Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between 30 October and 10 November last year. Mr Billingham's body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Midlands Police student officer sentenced over child images

A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children has been put on a sex offender scheme and had his phone and iPad confiscated. Keel Walker joined West Midlands Police in March 2021 but devices he owned were seized by officers the following month. He was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Denton: Rapist jailed after victim reported it at Boots

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman who reported the attack to staff at a local Boots chemist. Michael Henderson, 39, of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth, attacked the victim in her home on 14 June 2019. She visited Boots the next day in West Denton where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
BBC

Police appeal over Boxing Day attack in Sheffield

Police are appealing for help to trace two men following a serious assault in Sheffield on Boxing Day. South Yorkshire Police said two men were attacked outside a KFC restaurant on West Street, one sustaining a serious brain injury. Three men, aged 22, 22 and 23, were previously arrested and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicestershire Police's former chief constable found dead at home

The recently retired chief constable of Leicestershire Police has died, the force has said. Simon Cole, who held the position for 12 years, was found dead at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, this morning. The 55-year-old announced his retirement in January before stepping down last week. A spokesman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cannock dog attack: Boy, eight, suffers serious facial injuries

An eight-year-old boy has suffered serious facial injuries after being bitten by a dog. A six-year-old girl was also taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with injuries to her arm after the attack in Brook Vale, Cannock in Staffordshire, at about 12:40 GMT on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

577K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy