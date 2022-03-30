British man buys bus to drive refugees from Ukraine to Poland

A British volunteer who bought a bus to bring Ukrainian women and children across the border to Poland is appealing for more drivers.

Cliff Wilson, 36, has been helping Ukrainians make the 12-hour journey from Uman, in the centre of Ukraine , to Medyka, a border town in Poland.

The father-of-one, originally from a Dorset village spent 25,000 euro (£21,200) on a bright yellow 56-seat bus he purchased in Prague in early March.

He has helped almost 200 refugees since he began three weeks ago.

