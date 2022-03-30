ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Tennessee Wildfire Forces Residents Out Of Homes

By Sarah Tate
Photo: Getty Images

A wildfire burning in East Tennessee has forced many residents to evacuate from their homes.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that some residents of the Wears Valley community, near the Smoky Mountains, have been asked to evacuate after reports of a wildfire on Wednesday (March 30).

According to WATE , the fire is on Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane, so residents within a one-mile radius of Indigo have been asked to evacuate the area. Wears Valley Road at the Pigeon Forge city limits has also been closed off, the Pigeon Forge Police Department confirmed, and traffic into Wears Valley is closed until further notice.

In addition to the wildfire currently burning, the high winds and low humidity in Sevier County has led to a Red Flag Warning about critical fire weather conditions. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire covers around 20 acres. At least two structures and multiple vehicles have been destroyed.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene to battle the blaze , including fire crews from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Wildland Task Force and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

A shelter has been established for those evacuating the area at Pigeon Forge Community Center, located at 170 Community Center Drive.

Kevin
1d ago

may God keep everyone safe and watch over the firefighters and first responders and all who may be in the fires path.

