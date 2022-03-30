Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a 17-year-old and 20-year-old were found shot inside a vehicle in Stockton, police said Thursday night. Both male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17 year-old and a 19 year-old are in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot at while driving through #stockton. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/TRkwesPvHz pic.twitter.com/rp93VLQhb7 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 1, 2022 According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Montabaun Avenue and Gillimer Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Police later confirmed the pair was shot near a park a few blocks away and eventually made it to Gillimer and Montabaun where they crashed into a wall. There was no information available on a suspect.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO