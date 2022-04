If you track PS5 restocks every day like we do, you know things have been changing a bit in the last week or so. While other retailers are struggling to produce regular PS5 restocks, or really any console restocks, Walmart has a steady enough supply of the Xbox Series X that it's now been available to buy for multiple continuous days. Similarly, on Thursday we saw Sony open up its typically email invite only PS5 restock platform to the public for the first time this year. Both of these moves signal changes in the way PS5 restocks happen, and a need to pay extra close attention in order to secure a console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO