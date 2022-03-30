ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trayvon Palmer: Scores 14 points off bench

 1 day ago

Palmer scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed two...

CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture and he can proceed with play barring his pain levels, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own and there are no medical procedures required. This means that the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA

