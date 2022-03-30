ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NWS: NOAA Weather Radio transmitter currently down in Nashville

By Henry Rothenberg
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nG8sj_0euVbRlA00

The National Weather Service in Nashville announced Wednesday that the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter frequency for Nashville —162.550 — is currently off the air.

Technicians from the National Weather Service said the transmitter was damaged in the high winds on Wednesday.

While technicians are working to get it back up, it is recommended you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts such as your smartphone, and local media. There is not estimated time for when the transmitter will be fixed.

You can also change the frequency on your weather radio to either 162.525, or Channel 6, or you can change to frequency 162.450, or Channel 3 on your weather radio.

Again, it is strongly encouraged you have multiple ways, other than your weather radio, to receive alerts such as our Storm Shield App , and stay tuned to NewsChannel 5 and the Storm 5 Weather Team.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Forecasters warn of more dangerous weather for storm-weary areas

A volatile weather system tracking west to east across the United States is threatening to bring an outbreak of severe weather to a wide section of the Gulf Coast region hit hard by a tornado outbreak last week, as well as for an area farther to the north that includes Mississippi and Tennesee valleys on Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters warned.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 42

How to report storm damage after severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS – During severe weather events, damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding, large hail, and even tornadoes can occur. It’s important for damage to be reported to the National Weather Service, so how can you do that? You can report the damage in several ways. If you post a picture or video on social media, you […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noaa Weather Radio#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Channel 6#Channel 3
AccuWeather

Forecaster warns of tornado 'threat area' expansion

Climate change factors may have increased the possibility of severe weather in major markets. Tornadoes are always a key severe weather event to watch out for and are typical of the Southeast and Midwest regions during the spring and summertime. However, there are new warnings that even more “threat areas” could be on the horizon.
FORT WORTH, TX
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
freightwaves.com

Tornado threat rising as storms approach South

Truckers need to be on high alert across several Southern states as the threat for tornadoes increases. Severe storms began Tuesday night in the Plains, stretching from Texas to Iowa. The National Weather Service received more than 30 hail and wind damage reports across the region but no tornado reports.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Multi-day severe weather to wind down along Southeast coast

A multi-day outbreak of severe weather that began on Monday and sparked dozens of tornadoes across the southern United States will conclude in coastal areas of the Carolinas, eastern Virginia and the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Fears of a tornado striking a heavily populated metro area during...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Late-winter ‘bomb cyclone’ tracking up East Coast threatening 70 million with ferocious winds, snow

Some 70 million people are in the path of a widespread, late-winter storm packed with snow and strong winds tracking up the East Coast of America this weekend. Winter weather alerts were issued across states, with the system expected to strengthen into a “bomb cyclone” over the northeast.On Friday morning, the Midwest, Kansas and Missouri were being slammed with heavy snow, making driving conditions treacherous. Temperatures from the Midwest down to Texas were expected to plummet 20-30 degrees below normal. By Friday night, snow is expected to fall in interior parts of the eastern states. On Saturday, the ramped-up...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 16:31:00 Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy