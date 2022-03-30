NWS: NOAA Weather Radio transmitter currently down in Nashville

The National Weather Service in Nashville announced Wednesday that the NOAA Weather Radio transmitter frequency for Nashville —162.550 — is currently off the air.

Technicians from the National Weather Service said the transmitter was damaged in the high winds on Wednesday.

While technicians are working to get it back up, it is recommended you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts such as your smartphone, and local media. There is not estimated time for when the transmitter will be fixed.

You can also change the frequency on your weather radio to either 162.525, or Channel 6, or you can change to frequency 162.450, or Channel 3 on your weather radio.

Again, it is strongly encouraged you have multiple ways, other than your weather radio, to receive alerts.