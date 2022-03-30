ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Kan. custody

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA — Kansas Department of Corrections inmate Alexis Wolfgeher has been placed on escape status. KDOC Enforcement Apprehension & Investigation Special Agents and local law enforcement are conducting a search for Wolfgeher. Wolfgeher, a 23-year-old while...

