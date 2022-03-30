ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Ruled out for next three games

The Cavaliers announced Wednesday that Mobley (ankle) has been ruled out for the team's next three games. While Mobley looks to have avoided a serious injury, he's still dealing with...

The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Lauri Markkanen and Darius Garland lead Cavs to winning season

The Cleveland Cavaliers saw Lauri Markaknen and Darius Garland step up in a big way against the Magic. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a winning season without LeBron James for the first time since 1998 when Shawn Kemp was the team’s de facto star. This team around, the Cavs got a lot of help from centerpiece Darius Garland, and Lauri Markkanen, who’s exploded in recent weeks since coming back from the All-Star break.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture and he can proceed with play barring his pain levels, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own and there are no medical procedures required. This means that the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Reverts back to bench role

Hernangomez will come off the bench in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Hernangomez will return to the bench Thursday as typical starter Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is returning from an extended absence. The forward started in seven of the Jazz's last eight games and averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.6 minutes over that stretch.
NBA
ESPN

Hawks play the Nets on 4-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (40-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn. The Hawks are 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 22-17 record in games decided...
NBA
KFOR

Trae Young Returns Home, Leads Hawks to Rout of Thunder

Former Norman North and OU star Trae Young returned to his home state and scored 41 points and dished out 8 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 136-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
lakersnation.com

Recap: Lakers Fall Out Of Play-In Tournament With Blowout Loss To Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Tuesday night needing a win to remain in 10th place in the Western Conference, which is where they need to be to qualify for the Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately, the Lakers were forced to play without their two...
NBA
