Agriculture

Grains higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for May rose 13 cents at $10.2725 a bushel; May corn gained 11.75 cents at $7.38...

U.S. farmers pivot from corn to soy amid fertilizer crunch

U.S. farmers are expected to plant more soybeans than corn for the third time ever as the highest fertilizer prices on record prompt growers to turn away from the cost-intensive grain. Corn and wheat futures surged in Chicago. Corn seedings are estimated at 89.5 million acres, according to the U.S....
Stocks edge lower after opening bell; oil slides

Stocks edged slightly lower after the opening bell Thursday, as investors prepared to put a cap on a volatile quarter that saw the Nasdaq Composite fall into a bear market, while the S&P 500 fell into correction and then exited earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.51%
China allocates another $315 mln for growth of winter wheat crop

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China has allocated another 2 billion yuan ($315.10 million) to facilitate the growth of its winter wheat crop, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. The money will be used to help the crop to grow stronger in 11 main production provinces, the Ministry of...
USDA Corn Plantings Forecast Falls Below Expectations

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers intend to plant 89.490 million acres of corn in 2022, down 4% from last year and below the lowest in a range of trade expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday. For soybeans, the USDA projected plantings at 90.955 million acres, up 4% from last year and above most analyst expectations.
Soybean market may have removed too much war premium; demand strong

The soybean market closed sharply lower on Tuesday but up 21¢ from the lows of the day. The early selling drove the market down to its lowest level since February 28. A collapse in energy markets, a sharp drop in most agricultural markets, and a jump in the stock market seem to have traders convinced that a cease-fire is close at hand, and the war premium is coming out of the market very quickly. The market is now trying to price in a back-to-normal scenario. News that China plans to release 500,000 tonnes of soybeans from state reserves this week was seen as a bearish factor for meal.
Chile's February Copper Production Down 7%, Manufacturing Output Dips

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7% year on year to 399,817 tonnes in February, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday. This follows a drop of 7.5% year-over-year in January and a 1.9% decline in copper production in 2021. The...
