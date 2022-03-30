ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Township clerk's involvement in recall raises questions

By Tess DeGayner
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago
Lee Township resident Elaine Garner signs a petition to recall Lee Township Supervisor Kristy Gustafson and Trustee Darla Rippee on Jan. 13, 2021 in the old Limmer Auto office. (Andrew Mullin/amullin@hearstnp.com)

After Lee Township residents receive their absentee ballots for the May 3 recall election and cast their votes, they won't be sending the ballots back to the township hall.

The ballots will be mailed to the home address of Lee Township Clerk Laura Dawson. What residents also might not know is that the ballots will be mailed to a township clerk who has participated in the recall effort against two people who serve with her on the board.

According to the state of Michigan, mailing election ballots to a private residence is permitted activity under the law. The recall aims to remove Supervisor Kristy Gustafson and Trustee Darla Rippee from office.

"There is no prohibition on using a home address as a mailing address if that is the mailing address the jurisdiction designates for election mail to the clerk," said Tracy Wimmer, Director of Media Relations with the Secretary of State, in an email statement to the Daily News.

At the board's March 14 meeting, resident Carol Schaefer asked Dawson why a personal address was posted on mail containing a recall ballot. The interaction was documented by an audience member in a video shared to YouTube.

"I didn't want to waste all of the labels," said Dawson of her address on the mail, during the meeting on March 14. That was the same meeting during which Dawson made xenophobic comments . During the meeting, Dawson cautioned residents about selling their homes to people who aren’t “from here” and also made comments about people shopping for properties who don't "speak-a-no-a-English."

Midland County Clerk Ann Manary confirmed the recent ballot mailing is being sent to residents who are on the permanent mailing list. Manary noted a resident of Lee Township had contacted her office with questions regarding the list.

However, Gustafson said there are resident-reported concerns, such as Dawson sending out absentee ballot applications to some who believed they had not asked to be on the permanent absentee voter list and the use of her home address on the envelopes that contain the absentee applications to voters.

"As far as her (Dawson) putting them (ballots) in envelopes and stuff at her home, I don't see a problem with that," Manary said.

Other township clerks in Midland County have had to handle similar duties from home, Manary said.

Last week, Dawson told the Daily News she was making an effort to handle around 200 ballots and counting.

Another concern of residents, Gustafson said, is the clerk's support of the recall election given some of her past behaviors.

The Daily News confirmed Dawson signed petitions to recall her fellow board members. Manary said Dawson signing the petitions is not something that prohibits her from being able to perform her duties.

"It is not a conflict. Obviously, it's not advised," Manary said. "I wouldn't have done it."

Lee Township Clerk Laura Dawson signed a petition which aims to recall Township Supervisor (Tess DeGayner/tess.degayner@hearstnp.com)
Lee Township Clerk Laura Dawson signed a petition which aims to recall Township Trustee (Tess DeGayner/tess.degayner@hearstnp.com)

She said Dawson has the ability as any other citizen to sign a petition, in addition to her job as the clerk. Some township residents have shared their concerns about the clerk's behavior to Gustafson.

"There are some residents that have voiced they will not be voting absentee but finding a ride to the township hall to vote in person," Gustafson said. "Some residents have also said they are scared to vote in person at the hall because of her past behavior and the other side’s behavior."

All of the clerks in Midland County are part-time employees. Because of this, Manary said some of the clerks within the county do not have an office space.

Schaefer was one of the sponsors of recall petitions, however, her petitions did not pass the clarity hearing in December. Rather, the recall was sparked by Lee Township resident Doug Kruger's petitions, which were deemed clear by the county commission.

Kruger is campaigning for the supervisor seat on the township board ahead of the May 3 election.

Lee Township resident Mark List is campaigning for township trustee.

The other official targeted in the recall effort, Rippee, is urging Lee Township residents to vote based on their own "research" before a vote.

Cook family clears hurdle in quest to build in Onekama Township

MANISTEE — Andrew and Barbara Cook are one step closer to their goal of building a cottage on their property in Onekama Township. During a motion hearing in Manistee County's 19th Circuit Court Monday afternoon, Judge David Thompson denied Catherine Bradford's motion to intervene in the case between the Cooks and the Onekama Township Board.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Mapped: Rental fraud reported in Manistee’s city police blotter

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the City of Manistee Police Department from March 17-25. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. March 17. • Assault and battery was reported at 4 p.m. on Eighth Street near Maple Street.
MANISTEE, MI
Midland, MI
