ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Saben Lee: All-around production in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lee tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, seven...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green to Jae Crowder in lengthy back-and-forth: ‘You’re not like that. You from Buckhead’

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
FOX Sports

Atlanta takes on Cleveland following Young's 41-point showing

LINE: Hawks -5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Cleveland Cavaliers after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 136-118 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hawks are 23-24 in conference play. Atlanta is second in the NBA shooting 37.3% from downtown, led by Gorgui...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saben Lee
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Delaware Blue Coats#Fg
numberfire.com

Killian Tillie (knee) out again for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Tillie continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Tillie is averaging 3.3 points, 1.7...
NBA
ESPN

Pistons take on the 76ers on 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (46-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Philadelphia. The Pistons are 16-32 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts big double-double vs. Lakers

Gobert contributed 25 points (9-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers. Gobert led all players in rebounds and finished second with 25 points en route to his 48th double-double of the campaign. That number ranks third in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (62) and Jonas Valanciunas (49). Gobert finished March with per-game averages of 14.5 points, 14.0 boards and 1.8 blocks over 15 games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
ESPN

Detroit plays Oklahoma City for non-conference matchup

LINE: Thunder -4; over/under is 220. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in a non-conference matchup. The Thunder are 10-28 on their home court. Oklahoma City has an 8-29 record in games decided by 10 or more points. The Pistons...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Registers 19/6/6 line in win

Ingram supplied 19 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Trail Blazers. Ingram struggled from the field against Portland but supplied a healthy point total thanks to an 11-for-13 effort from the charity stripe. The lanky guard also led the team with six assists. Ingram missed 10 games in March due to a hamstring injury, but he was productive when he played, averaging 29.0 points, 6.4 dimes, 6.2 boards and 1.2 three-pointers across five games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy