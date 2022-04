The Shawnee Public Library will host a recycling event Saturday, March 26, where people can bring Styrofoam products which will be densified so they can be reused. According to Peggy Cook, Shawnee Public Library Branch Manager, the library is partnering with the University Lutheran Church & Student Center (ULCSC) Green Team in Norman, which is part of Churches Caring for Creation, to host the event.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO