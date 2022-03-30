ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Cumberland County Fair returns this summer; sponsors, volunteers, vendors needed

By From Staff Reports
 1 day ago
MILLVILLE – Get ready for 4-H fun, demolition derby, amusement rides, “fair” food and more as the Cumberland County Fair returns to the fairgrounds from July 5 to 9.

The fair has traditionally been a highlight of the summer but concerns about COVID-19 have forced the cancellation of the fair for the past two years.

But this year, the Cumberland County Cooperative Fair Board Association, headed up by Donald Schultz, board president, promises the fair will be back and will have something for everyone.

The Cumberland County Fair Association seeks applications from sponsors, volunteers, vendors, food trucks and concessions, craftsmen and commercial companies in preparation for the event.

The fair will feature five days and nights filled with old fashioned, family fun. Fair goers will have an opportunity to enjoy amusement rides, games, Demolition Derby, a craft fair, a home show, livestock exhibits and 4-H activities, festival food concessions, craft making for kids, music, a pie-eating contest and more.

Fair hours are 5 to 11 p.m. July 5, 1 to 11 p.m. July 6, 4 to 11 p.m. July 7 and 8, and 11 a.m. to midnight July 9.

Admission is $5 for ages 6 and older. Parking is free.

The Cumberland County Fairgrounds are at 3001 Carmel Road.

For information regarding sponsorships, volunteering or being a vendor at the event, call (856) 765-0118 or email cumberlandcofairnj@aol.com.

For general information, call (​856) 825-3820 or visit www.cumberlandcofair.com.

