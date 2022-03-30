ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man arrested in Denver murder

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stbtQ_0euVZsOP00
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Authorities on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in southwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Jon Sulaica was taken into custody with the assistance of the Arvada Police Department.

Sulaica is accused of fatally shooting a man the 1600 block of South Zenobia Street on March 20. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Little information about the shooting has been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, the arrest warrant was sealed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Denver Police
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Woman Shot, Killed Overnight Outside Apartments On Mexico Avenue In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot outside apartments on East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According to the Aurora PD press release, around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the parking lot of apartments in the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and there was no suspect information in the press release. Copter4 was above the scene at...
AURORA, CO
WTHR

3 arrested in murder of Indiana man found dead along rural road

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind — State troopers have arrested three people in the murder of an Indiana man who was found dead along a rural road in Whitley County on Monday. A state trooper driving on County Road 700 East at around 12:45 p.m. found a body lying in a ditch between State Road 14 and County Road 500 South.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy