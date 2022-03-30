Man arrested in Denver murder

(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Authorities on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in southwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Jon Sulaica was taken into custody with the assistance of the Arvada Police Department.

Sulaica is accused of fatally shooting a man the 1600 block of South Zenobia Street on March 20. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Little information about the shooting has been released. As of Wednesday afternoon, the arrest warrant was sealed.