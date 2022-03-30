ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams targeted by mean trolls after revealing baby news

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have announced that they've officially started the process of having a baby together.

The YouTubers even shared that they've selected an egg donor with this being the first step to them both becoming parents.

In their YouTube video titled 'Having a Baby *The First Step*' Dawson said: "We chose an egg donor. It was very strange to click on our child's mother. We filmed the process, not for YouTube, but just for our kid when they're 18 if they have a sense of humour they can laugh at it. Just us pressing purchase, 'We bought your mummy!'"

The two also discussed having their child be part of their future videos, to which Dawson said simply: "I don't want my baby on the internet."

He added, "The thought of us having a baby and then posting a picture with the baby in it and comments being mean, I don't want my baby to grow up and see that. So are we going to put emojis over the baby's face, or are we going to pretend the baby doesn't exist? Are you going to blur the baby out?"

Dawson has come into controversy over the last few years due to previous problematic comments that they have made. Dawson particularly came into fire due to his racist jokes and previous frequent use of blackface. He also uploaded many videos of himself saying the n-word. Additionally, Dawson has made many videos and jokes about pedophilia.

"Me, as a white person, wearing a wig, playing a character, doing stereotypes and then saying the N-word is something I probably should have lost my career for, at the time," he said in an old YouTube video where he addressed the online backlash.

"There's no amount of apologizing that can take it away and take away the impact it had and take away the amount of people that have been hurt by that—or have felt like that I was just another white guy that can get away with anything," he added.

After the news of Dawson taking the momentous step to have a child with Adams, many trolls proceeded to share many mean tweets in response to the two having a child.

"Now who allowed shane dawson to have a kid," wrote one person.

"shane dawson becoming a father… an unspeakable evil is about to be unleashed into the atmosphere," said another person.

"SHANE DAWSON IS BECOMING A FATHER????? THIS DAY KEEPS GETTING WORSE ISTG," said another.

Another tweeted, "shane dawson is going to be a father?? that feels illegal?? wrong on so many levels."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
KTSA

Kylie Jenner changing baby’s name six weeks after birth

The business mogul announced on Instagram on Monday that she and Travis Scott "didn't really feel like it was him," so their son's name is not Wolf anymore. Kylie Jenner/Instagram. Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, a son named Wolf, about six weeks ago – but now, his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Dawson
Person
Ryland Adams
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Pedophilia
Popculture

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Gender of Upcoming Baby

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are happily drowning in blue! Currently awaiting the arrival of their third child together, the former 19 Kids and Counting couple announced on Wednesday, March 23 that they are expecting another baby boy. Little baby Dillard No. 3 will join older brothers Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jim Bob Duggar's Sister Opened Up About Lies She Was Told, Then Deleted The Post

There are myriad Duggars in the limelight and while we often hear about Duggar patriarch Jim Bob, his wife Michelle and their 19 kids, spouses and grandchildren, there are some extended Duggar family members who occasionally pop into the limelight. This includes Cousin Amy Duggar King and her mother Deanna, the sister of Jim Bob Duggar. Recently, the TV personality’s sibling opened up about the “completely” different story she was told in regards to the family, then deleted the post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Shops for Baby Clothes at Target -- See the Pics!

Rihanna is preparing for her baby's arrival! The 34-year-old singer, who's currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was spotted shopping for baby items at a Los Angeles Target on Tuesday, picking up clothes, onesies, socks and more. Rihanna, who wore her hair in a high ponytail, sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy