Should Parents Of Young Children Be Worried About Omicron BA.2?

By Kharissa Forte
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

More and more parents are alarmed that Omicron seems to be impacting children under the age of 5 more than Delta. But is there a true cause for...

UPI News

Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause severe croup in children

The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
BOSTON, MA
Motherly

Everything parents need to know about BA.2, the new Covid variant

One thing about entering the third pandemic year (yep, you read that right) is that we know enough about Covid now to know what we don’t know. So when a new variant pops up that threatens to take over the dominant strain, we know exactly which questions to ask. Which is the good part. The tough part? We don’t have all the answers yet.
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
deseret.com

These are the deltacron COVID-19 symptoms to watch for right now

Scientists said that they have identified a new hybrid version of the coronavirus called “deltacron” — which combines the delta and the omicron variants of the virus. Driving the news: The variant is considered “a recombinant virus, meaning it has melded-together genetic information from both variants,” per NBC News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Linked to Lasting Disease of the Small Airways in the Lungs

Disease of the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. The study found that small airways disease occurred independently of initial infection severity. The long-term consequences are unknown. “There is some disease happening in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 vaccination yields reactions similar to those of general population in nursing mothers and their infants

Nursing mothers who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination experienced adverse events similar to those reported by the general population. COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be safe for nursing mothers and their breastfed infants, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. Dolores Sabina Romero Ramírez, University Hospital Nuestra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
