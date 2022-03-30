Police: Suspect left ID at scene of Jonesborough burglary

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged after investigators say he left his driver’s license at the scene of a burglary in Jonesborough.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that a series of vehicle burglaries have occurred along Harsell Road in Jonesborough in March. The WCSO subsequently launched an investigation and found that Robert Gene Davenport, of Jonesborough, had left his driver’s license at the scene of one of the burglaries.

Davenport also reportedly left other papers with his name on them at the scene.

The WCSO charged him with two counts of auto burglary and an additional charge of violation of probation. Davenport was placed on a $3,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

