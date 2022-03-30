ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Wadsworth gets a fresh coat of paint

By Children's author pens superhero series
Newnan Times-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a fresh coat of paint on the Wadsworth Auditorium, funded by the city’s ARPA program. The city has completed work to freshen up the auditorium after it received $48,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act at the Newnan City Council’s meeting back in late...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
Family Handyman

8 Best Polyurethane Finishes for Wood

Polyurethane is the main component in modern varnish. Choose the best polyurethane finish for your project from these standouts. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Government
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WWLP 22News

Hottest spring home decorating design trends

(Mass Appeal) – Many people use the springtime season to update the look of their homes and living spaces. Jared Mallet, Design Consultant for Summerlin Floors, is here now to share some of the latest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

How to Install Crown Molding on Kitchen Cabinets

Upgrade your kitchen cabinets with crown molding. We'll show you how. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Paint#Painting#Art Deco#Uban Construction#The Wadsworth Auditorium#Arpa#The Newnan City Council
Newnan Times-Herald

County rejects Turkey Creek 55 plus community —again

For the second time, the Coweta County Commissioners have rejected a higher density senior citizen development on Turkey Creek Road. The project, from Freedom Land Holdings, was denied in April 2021 by a 4 to 1 vote. Since then, the developers addressed many of the concerns the commissioners expressed at...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Proposed mixed-use development near CTCA to go to Newnan Planning Commission

A set of apartments could be constructed near the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in the near future. The Newnan City Council received information about a proposal to rezone around 38.7 acres of land on Celebrate Life Parkway. There was very little discussion about the apartment complex, as the item...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to tear down tornado-damaged buildings

Four out of five lots targeted for demolition by the Newnan City Council received orders to have properties torn down within a period of time. The four properties, located at 170 Lagrange St., 176 Lagrange St., 29 Pinson St. and 70 Robinson St., have received orders to be either repaired or demolished within a set time.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
thespruce.com

15 Hallway Lighting Ideas to Try

Feeling stumped as to how to best illuminate the hallways in your home? Well, it turns out there are quite a handful of routes you can go when it comes to choosing lighting for these areas. We've outlined 15 of our favorite hallway lighting approaches below, whether you're in the process of designing your entryway, an upstairs walkway, or another tricky spot in your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Travel + Leisure

This Organization Is Spotlighting Designers of Color — and Its First Project Is a Stunning Hotel Renovation in the Berkshires

The field of art and design should represent the full spectrum of colors and textures in the world — as well as the people in it. But in the interiors industry, as in many others, connections and influence often lie in the hands of a few. One nonprofit is trying to change this culture of exclusivity: The Kaleidoscope Project, which provides platforms for designers of color.
DESIGN
Newnan Times-Herald

Artist-in-residence to discuss book March 31

Kathryn Smith wanted to read a biography of Marguerite LeHand, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's secretary, but found one hadn't been written, so she decided to write it herself. Research at Warm Springs, the FDR library, and conversations with LeHand's surviving relatives resulted in "The Gatekeeper," a biography of LeHand. Now,...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Townhome development proposed for Roscoe Road

A development of 138 townhomes is coming to property on Roscoe Road near its intersection with the Highway 34 Bypass – if Coweta County rezones a small tract of property for a second entrance to the development. Apex Land Company is planning to build the townhome development on 20...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
homedit.com

Furniture Paint 101: How To Paint a Dining Room Table

Furniture paint comes in handy when you want to refurbish pieces that are still in good form, but need a bit of finessing due to stains, cracks, or wear and tear. Today we go through the steps to show you a DIY painted dining room table, before and after included, so that you can learn how to paint furniture easily yourself. Read on, and get your DIY on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan FUMC hosting Lenten Luncheon on Wednesday

Newnan First United Methodist is hosting their Lenten Luncheon this Wednesday. The church will serve chicken pot pie, spring salad, muffins and various homemade desserts provided by the Ladies Service Group. The meal will be served following their Lenten Service in the sanctuary. The lunch is $5 and will be...
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy