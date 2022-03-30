ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Syneos Health Communications Names Lacey Jae Executive Creative Director, GSW-LA

Phramalive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSyneos Health Communications Names Lacey Jae Executive Creative Director, GSW-LA Agency Continues to Add Top Talent to Support Clients’ Expanding Creative Needs. MORRISVILLE, N.C. – March 30, 2022 – Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health® agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications spanning advertising, public relations, patient advocacy,...

www.pharmalive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Sony Publishing Names Creative VP, Symphonic Fills C-Suite Roles

Sony Music Publishing promoted Thomas Krottinger to vp of creative. He was previously director of A&R. Out of the company’s Los Angeles office, Krottinger will be responsible for overseeing U.S./international songwriter relations and facilitating collaboration across the company’s global roster. He will continue to support creative development and discovery initiatives.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Ex-Coca-Cola GC Bradley Gayton Made $9M Last Year Consulting for Company

Bradley Gayton stepped down as Coca-Cola's top lawyer in April 2021. He'd been on the job for about eight months and had announced new diversity guidelines before his resignation. Gayton entered into a consulting agreement with Coca-Cola after he vacated the GC seat. After Bradley Gayton resigned as the Coca-Cola...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Jefferson Health names new cancer center director

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named Andrew Chapman, DO, the director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and executive vice president of oncology services, the system said March 14. Dr. Chapman has been serving as the center’s interim director for the last year. He will begin his new position March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrisville, NC
Morrisville, NC
Business
AL.com

AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith selected for global digital leadership program

Ruth Serven Smith, editor of The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com, has been selected to take part in the Online News Association’s 2022 Women’s Leadership Accelerator. Smith is one of 26 women selected from six countries to participate in the yearlong program designed to advance the leadership and management skills of women who are pushing digital innovation, and to connect them to a career-long community of support, according to a statement from ONA. The 2022 program is tuition-free and funded by the Dow Jones Foundation, with additional support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Inasmuch Foundation, the Tiffany Shackelford Foundation and Otter.ai.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
Fortune

A quarter-million qualified women of color are currently missing from the tech space. Here’s one solution to the problem

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech industry is often considered an elite space for well-educated workers who command the highest paying jobs. One of the (many) problems with this narrative is that recruiters are often overlooking qualified candidates in a search for résumés that check all the boxes. As a result, otherwise qualified workers are missing out at the same time the tech industry is facing a labor shortage.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsw#Creativity#Creative Director#Gsw La Agency Continues#Evp#Gsw West Coast#Spiegel Lrb#Llc Rrb
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq is recruiting for 2 exciting roles

Creative Bloq has two job roles open and we are looking for the perfect creative candidates to fill them. As the world's number one art and design website providing inspiration and advice for artists and designers, we create news, features, reviews, buying guides and tutorials on a vast array of topics from the latest tech and branding to traditional art and even web design.
JOBS
Kingsport Times-News

Weaver named new executive director at The Blake

KINGSPORT — As a left-handed pitcher at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, Jake Weaver learned that setting an example for others, giving 110%, and working on lasting endurance would serve him well as he began his journey toward a successful career. “The demands of working every day and meeting...
KINGSPORT, TN
thefastmode.com

Edgewater Wireless Selects CMC Microsystems as On-shore Fabrication Services Partner

Edgewater Wireless Systems, the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, announced the selection of an on-shore fabrication services partner. CMC Microsystems has been selected to provide a conduit to North American fabrication services for Edgewater’s next-generation of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing silicon solutions via GlobalFoundries...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

BBC Sets Investment Guru Damon Buffini As Chair Of Commercial Board; Annual Plan Unveils Representation Targets & Hints At Cuts To Come

Click here to read the full article. Damon Buffini, a Founding Partner of global investment firm Permira, is to chair the BBC’s Commercial Board, a move that reflects the corporation’s desire to generate more investment from BBC Studios, as it unveils an Annual Plan that includes targets for 25% working class representation and hints at incoming cuts. Buffini will take on the new role overseeing producer/distributor BBC Studios as well as other commercial activity including facilities operation Studioworks. He was previously a Non-Exec Director on the re-named and re-jigged Board, which is now made up of majority Non-Execs from external backgrounds including...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Microsoft Acquires Process Miner Minit

Microsoft has acquired process mining technology firm Minit, the two companies announced Thursday (March 31). “This acquisition will further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally transform and drive operational excellence by creating a complete picture of their business processes, enabling every process to be easily and automatically analyzed and improved,” the tech giant said in its news release.
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
pymnts

Mastercard Taps Goldman Sachs Vet Chad Wallace for B2B Post

Mastercard has named Chad Wallace as its executive vice president of B2B Solutions, the company announced in a news release Thursday (March 31). According to Mastercard, Wallace will oversee the company’s commercial product offering, including its corporate travel and expense (T&E) management products, purchasing and virtual cards B2B payments and fleet cards. In addition, Wallace will focus on “enabling the digital transformation of corporate payments across accounts payable, procurement and treasury,” the company said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Financial Firm MetaBank Rebrands as Pathward

MetaBank, a financial empowerment company, announced Tuesday (March 29) that it is changing its name to Pathward to unite the company under a single identity. After a number of strategic acquisitions, MetaBank initiated a brand strategy review in 2021. The firm said the Pathward name was born out of the company’s desire to provide “a path forward to people and businesses so they can reach the next stage of their financial journey.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy