ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame star freshman to test NBA waters

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8xl1_0euVXYrZ00

Notre Dame landed one of their biggest recruits in recent years when South Bend’s very own Blake Wesley chose to play basketball for the Fighting Irish and Mike Brey. Now Wesley is headed to the NBA draft after one season in college.

Brey did a guest appearance with the popular Mully and Haugh Show at 670 The Score in Chicago where he spilled the Wesley beans.

“I had a great meeting with his family last night, went over to the house in South Bend.” Brey stated. “He will test the waters but keep his eligibility and keep the option open to come back. So basically, you’re on a two month evaluation process because June 1 is the date he would have to return.”

I’ll never knock a kid on choosing to enter the professional ranks where they can earn a lot more money than they can in college with the name and image likeness deals.

Any reason for me to disagree would be for selfish reasons only and if Brey can get by those then I am just going to have to do the same. That said, I do wonder how high Wesley’s stock could rise if he were to go the Jaden Ivey route and return for his sophomore year.

“If he does what I think he can do in these workouts and he’s a first-round lottery pick and chooses to go, I will lead the parade out of town!”

Brey would add that Nate Laszewski, who has a year of eligibility remaining, will do the same.

You can listen to the full interview on the Score webpage. The conversation about Wesley comes at roughly 13:30.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNDU

ND Women’s Hoops: Maya Dodson declaring for WNBA Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson’s name was included in a list from the WNBA of 88 players who have filed for inclusion for the draft. The transfer from Stanford was petitioning the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but her stock is on the rise. It appears she will forego an extra year of eligibility, regardless of the NCAA’s decision.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Exponent

Two Boiler commits nominated as Indiana Mr. Basketball finalists

Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were both nominated as finalists for the Indiana Mr. Basketball award, which is given to the top high school basketball player in the state of Indiana and has been awarded every year since 1939. Loyer recently won the National High School 3-point contest in New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
South Bend, IN
Basketball
City
South Bend, IN
City
Chicago, IL
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
South Bend, IN
College Basketball
South Bend, IN
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
The Spun

Ray Lewis’ Son, Rahsaan, Arrested: Fans React

Earlier this morning, Kentucky football fans received some bad news about one of the team’s wide receivers. Police arrested Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, on Sunday morning. According to a report from Kentucky Sports, police charged Lewis with driving under the influence. He received charges...
NFL
The Spun

LeBron, Michael Jordan Story Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A great story involving Lebron James and Michael Jordan has surfaced. Per Jackie MacMullan, Jordan once gave James his phone number but the latter never called him. That hasn’t stopped the NBA world from giving their input on this funny story. Both James and Jordan are two of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Brey
Person
Blake Wesley
Detroit Sports Nation

Former NFL GM predicts who Detroit Lions will select with No. 2 pick

Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermain Johnson, Travon Walker, Evan Neal, and Ikem Ekwonu. The players listed above have all been mocked to the Detroit Lions at some point in time since the 2021 season concluded and the odds are very good that one of those players will be a Lion if they hold on to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State basketball freshman guard Max Christie set to test NBA draft process

It was never a question of if Max Christie would head to the NBA after joining Michigan State basketball last year, but when. On Friday, Christie announced on his Instagram page that he will explore if now is the right time by going through the NBA draft process while still maintaining his college eligibility to return for another season with the Spartans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Haugh Show
FOX Sports

Purdue's Jaden Ivey announces he's entering NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,”. Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists...
NBA
WISH-TV

LaVall Jordan out as Butler basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University will have a new men’s basketball coach next season. Butler University Athletic Director Barry Collier says the school has “parted ways” with coach LaVall Jordan. “After a thorough evaluation, I have come to the decision that a change in the leadership...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football called a dark horse for top five-star recruit

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are identifying their top targets in the 2023 recruiting class and one player near the top of the list is five-star safety Caleb Downs. The Georgia native has a connection to the program as his older brother, Josh, is a star receiver for the Tar Heels. Downs had a breakout year last season breaking school records and it’s possible he and his brother could play together. But where do things stand in Caleb’s recruitment? The No. 8 ranked player in the 2023 class per 247Sports has a total of 34 offers in his recruitment but there...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 1 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s 10-game betting slate for Friday, April 1. Detroit Pistons -4.5 (-120) Minnesota Timberwolves +3.5 (-115) New Orleans Pelicans money line (-130) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy