Richland County, SC

Funeral service held for SC man killed by deputies

By Briasia Russ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man who was fatally shot by Richland County Sheriff's Department was laid to rest Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Services for Irvin Donell Moorer-Charley were...

Eggman73
1d ago

the title could/should have continued with "due to his own misguided actions" in order to be more accurate and fair to the police. But, hey, if hate for police click bait was your goal, well done.

