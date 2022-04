British boy band The Wanted announced Wednesday that their star singer died at 33 after he was previously diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The Wanted announced Parker’s death in a post on Instagram, writing that Parker passed away surrounded by his family and bandmates. “Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

