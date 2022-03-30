ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Bell Vault: Nuclear War / Spaceflight & ET Contact

 1 day ago
Our newest feature for Coast Insiders, The Art Bell Vault , offers an expanding curated collection with two vintage shows added to the mix each Wednesday. This week's offerings are a pair of classic programs, beginning with a fascinating episode from 5/30/2002 in which Art spoke to journalist Harvey Wasserman about the nightmarish fallout which could arise from a nuclear war and the advancement of military technology.

Next, we travel back to January 16th, 2002 for an enlightening edition of the program wherein Art spoke to author Dr. Albert Harrison about spaceflight, specifically what science had uncovered to that point about the effects of long duration time in space. A SETI board member, he also discussed the search for ETs and argued that there is a high possibility that such beings exist somewhere in the universe, but dismissed the UFO phenomenon as a sign of interstellar visitors.

These vintage programs have commercials and breaks removed and are presented in multiple-platforms-- available on-demand for Mac, Windows, IOS, Android, and the Coast app . Many of them feature rare "5th" hours of content from back in the 90s when the show had a longer running time. We do include Art's beloved bumper music, which became such an indelible part of his program.

And for the true Art Bell fan, we offer different listening options to fine-tune your experience, such as guest only, and full show streams. Coast Insiders, we're very happy to bring this new offering to you at no additional charge to your subscription! We welcome your feedback .

Not yet a Coast Insider? Now, is the perfect time to get onboard .

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

