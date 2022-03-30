ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested after body of son who died in 2018 found in kitchen

CBS19
CBS19
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after the body of his son was found in his kitchen. According to the New Boston Police Department, on Tuesday, around 5:15 p.m., officers responded...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
New Boston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Kisha Walker

83-Year-Old Serial Killer Arrested After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Brooklyn, Severed Head Found in Home

Police Investigation- (inset) Serial Killer-Harvey Marceline, 83usanewlab,com. *Information reported by Usanewlab.com was used as a source for this report. An 83-year-old serial killer has been arrested and is being held without bail on Riker's Island after police allegedly witnessed the suspect on surveillance camera footage dumping the dismembered torso of her ex-girlfriend, which was found in a trash bag placed in a shopping cart on the corner of Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues, in East New York, Brooklyn. Days later, a human leg severed at the knee was found a few blocks away from the suspects apartment building in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mcmichael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Police looking for 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls shot in Tyler

Police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after two 13-year-old girls were shot and injured Saturday in Tyler. Officers have multiple arrest warrants for Jaqualin Xavier Humphrey, who was identified as the shooter, according to a statement released Sunday by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
TYLER, TX
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth road rage shooting, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Fort Worth, according to police. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers responded to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. for a shooting call on Saturday. When the officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with "at least one apparent gunshot wound."
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy