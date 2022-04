SOUTH RIDING, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group attack on a teenager Saturday that they believe is connected to a previous assault. LCSO said the teen boy reported being attacked at his home in South Riding, Virginia around 4 p.m. by a group of suspects described by detectives as in their "mid-late teens." One of the attackers was believed to have a possible gun in his waistband. The attack occurred at the teen's home on Scarlet Square. The boy's parents were home at the time and intervened.

SOUTH RIDING, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO