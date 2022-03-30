This San Diego Consignment Shop Ranked No. 1 In U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

A San Diego consignment shop has landed in the number 1 spot in a new Yelp list . South Park's Bad Madge & Co. was ranked No. 1 in a list of the top vintage and consignment shops in the country.

The business first opened in 2011 and specializes in "'picking' from the market and focus our attention on vintage & resale items. We carry furniture, art, fashion, accessories, collectibles, shoes, hats, home goods and anything else we think will make our customers happy."

Here's what one Yelp reviewer, Charlotte H. , had to say about the local shop:

"Whether your style is neutral or bright and colorful, there is something special for you here. In terms of home goods, an eclectic collection of mid-century pieces juxtaposed with gorgeous vintage cocktail glasses and rugs on top of rugs."

Here is the full list of businesses that made the top 10: