This San Diego Consignment Shop Ranked No. 1 In U.S.
A San Diego consignment shop has landed in the number 1 spot in a new Yelp list . South Park's Bad Madge & Co. was ranked No. 1 in a list of the top vintage and consignment shops in the country.
The business first opened in 2011 and specializes in "'picking' from the market and focus our attention on vintage & resale items. We carry furniture, art, fashion, accessories, collectibles, shoes, hats, home goods and anything else we think will make our customers happy."
Here's what one Yelp reviewer, Charlotte H. , had to say about the local shop:
"Whether your style is neutral or bright and colorful, there is something special for you here. In terms of home goods, an eclectic collection of mid-century pieces juxtaposed with gorgeous vintage cocktail glasses and rugs on top of rugs."
Here is the full list of businesses that made the top 10:
- Bad Madge and Co. – San Diego
- Richard’s Fabulous Finds – Chicago
- Oddballs Nifty Thrift – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- My Flaming Heart, Houston
- Teal Flamingo, Portland, Oregon
- Glam Factory Vintage, Las Vegas
- Carter Vintage Guitars – Nashville, Tennessee
- The Trellis Cafe and Boutique – Puyallup, Washington
- Fifty-Two 80’s: A Totally Awesome Shop – Denver
- Century Girl – New Orleans
