This San Diego Consignment Shop Ranked No. 1 In U.S.

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A San Diego consignment shop has landed in the number 1 spot in a new Yelp list . South Park's Bad Madge & Co. was ranked No. 1 in a list of the top vintage and consignment shops in the country.

The business first opened in 2011 and specializes in "'picking' from the market and focus our attention on vintage & resale items. We carry furniture, art, fashion, accessories, collectibles, shoes, hats, home goods and anything else we think will make our customers happy."

Here's what one Yelp reviewer, Charlotte H. , had to say about the local shop:

"Whether your style is neutral or bright and colorful, there is something special for you here. In terms of home goods, an eclectic collection of mid-century pieces juxtaposed with gorgeous vintage cocktail glasses and rugs on top of rugs."

Here is the full list of businesses that made the top 10:

  1. Bad Madge and Co. – San Diego
  2. Richard’s Fabulous Finds – Chicago
  3. Oddballs Nifty Thrift – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  4. My Flaming Heart, Houston
  5. Teal Flamingo, Portland, Oregon
  6. Glam Factory Vintage, Las Vegas
  7. Carter Vintage Guitars – Nashville, Tennessee
  8. The Trellis Cafe and Boutique – Puyallup, Washington
  9. Fifty-Two 80’s: A Totally Awesome Shop – Denver
  10. Century Girl – New Orleans

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consignment#Art#New Orleans#Bad Madge Co#Vintage Resale#Bad Madge And Co#Houston Teal Flamingo#A Totally Awesome Shop
